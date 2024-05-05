Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 160,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is -27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

