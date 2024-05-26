Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,964. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

