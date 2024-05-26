Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,287,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $480,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 7,137,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,818. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.