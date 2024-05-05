StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 16,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,003. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

