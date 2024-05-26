Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 579,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

