Morgan Stanley Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

