Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.78% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EWM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.79. 367,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $22.86.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

