Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,648,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,490,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

