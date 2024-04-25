Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 14,100.0% in April

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 14,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Petrofac Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.