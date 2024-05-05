Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,130,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 on Friday, hitting $734.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $761.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

