S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.50. 2,089,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

