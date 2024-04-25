ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 1,044.0% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,044.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

ENGGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.