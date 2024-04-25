ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 1,044.0% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,044.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

ENGGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

