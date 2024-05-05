HC Wainwright Trims Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Target Price to $7.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

