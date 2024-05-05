U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,212 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,428,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,294,000 after buying an additional 165,734 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,937. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.