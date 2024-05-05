Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.33.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

