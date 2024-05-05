Mizuho Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $80.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. 891,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

