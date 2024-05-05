MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,554. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 314.1% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after buying an additional 209,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $7,202,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $6,477,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

