U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 130.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

