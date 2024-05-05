U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETX. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 17,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,197. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

