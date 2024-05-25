Morgan Stanley Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $214.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.10.

NYSE JPM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

