Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.33.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.