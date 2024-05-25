Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$136,345.74 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,088.66.

TSE KXS opened at C$149.71 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

