Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$136,345.74 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total value of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,088.66.
Kinaxis Price Performance
TSE KXS opened at C$149.71 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
