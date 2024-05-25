Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

