Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 159.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $88,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

