Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

