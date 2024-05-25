SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.45. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

