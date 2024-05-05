U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 12,813,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,748,601. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.