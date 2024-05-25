Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

