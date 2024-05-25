Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $328.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $309.00 to $328.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $291.66 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

