SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

