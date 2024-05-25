Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

