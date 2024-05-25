Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $303.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $295.28 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

