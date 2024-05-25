IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 31.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

