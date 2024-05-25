NetEase, Inc. (NTES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 21st

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
NetEase Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. NetEase has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
