Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.11.

Shares of GPN opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

