Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $88.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,006,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.