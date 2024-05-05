U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

TLH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 914,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,432. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

