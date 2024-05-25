Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 682 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

