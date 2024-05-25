Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE PH traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $529.83. The stock had a trading volume of 644,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.