TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,698,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 677,468 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 125,009 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 850,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 28,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,099. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

