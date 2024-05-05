U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,476 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 2,964,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

