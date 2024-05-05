U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.