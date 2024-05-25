iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. 592,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

