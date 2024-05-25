Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $16.43 billion and $237.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.05411665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00055203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,181,479 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

