Moderna’s (MRNA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.00. 4,513,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

