U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $463.05 million, a PE ratio of -47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -207.41%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

