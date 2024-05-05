Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.9 %

NAII traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

