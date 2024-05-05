Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
