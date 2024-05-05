Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 539,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,978. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.