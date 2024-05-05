StockNews.com Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.71. 616,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,789,383.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,789,383.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,039,887 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

