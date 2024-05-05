Wells Fargo & Company Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $725.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $707.22. 585,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,973. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,331,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

